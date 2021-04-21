COMING BACK:
CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Activists Hope Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Will Be Catalyst For Change
For activists fighting for racial justice, the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial marks a small victory in the battle for police reform. For some like Williams, a triple guilty signals the start of change.
1 hour ago
Carmichael Family's Vintage Truck Stolen From Driveway
Thieves managed to push a vintage 1942 Chevy several blocks through a neighborhood in Carmichael before loading it onto a trailer. Now a family is desperate to find it.
2 hours ago
Mountain Lion Walks Up To Front Of Colorado Home
A woman was recording when the big cat walked up and stopped only a few feet from her front window.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Activists Hope Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Will Be Catalyst For Change
For activists fighting for racial justice, the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial mark a small victory in the battle for police reform.
Family Heartbroken After Prized, Vintage Truck Stolen From Carmichael Driveway
A classic 1940s truck with a lot of sentimental value was targeted and stolen in a Carmichael driveway heist.
Sacramento Kings Welcome Fans Back To Golden One Center
On the night of the verdict out of Minneapolis, the NBA team that plays there, happened to be in Sacramento, for the Kings very first home game with fans in more than a year.
Latest Forecast
Evening Forecast - 4/20/21
Dave Bender has your Tuesday forecast for the Sacramento region.
5 hours ago
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast - April 20, 2021
The latest weather forecast.
12 hours ago
Tuesday Weather Forecast - April 20, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
18 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 4/19/21
Dave Bender shows us what's coming up in the 7-day forecast.
1 day ago
Latest Sports Headlines
Kings Fall To Timberwolves For Second Time This Season
Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away over the final five minutes and thumped the Sacramento Kings 134-120 on Tuesday night.
Fairfield Teen Gives Ultimate Gift, Donates Organs To 5 People Including Close Family Member
A Fairfield football player who was shot Easter Sunday is now giving the gift of life.
Baseball Report: Yankees Not Looking Like Much Of A Contender
The New York Yankees have the worst record in the American League, while the Oakland A's have pulled out of their early-season slump, winning eight straight.
Alex Smith, Former 49ers Top Draft Pick, Retires After Comeback From Gruesome Leg Injury
Alex Smith, the San Francisco 49ers' former No. 1 overall pick in 2005, is retiring from the NFL after making an improbable comeback from a broken leg.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
'The Country Music Community Is So Supportive': Co-Host Mickey Guyton Talks How 56th ACM Awards Show Is Breaking Barriers
The 56th annual ACM Awards celebrate all things country music but it also show how inclusive the genre has become, according to co-host Mickey Guyton.
Therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'People Are Capable Of A Lot More Than They Knew'
The psychotherapist previews season two of "Couples Therapy" on Showtime and shares how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of millions of people nationwide.
Solar Business Booming In Northern California
With many more people staying home and using more electricity, people are turning to solar to keep their energy bills down.
2 hours ago
Car Catches Fire On I-80 At Douglas Boulevard In Roseville
Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.
2 hours ago
April 21, 2021 at 12:30 am