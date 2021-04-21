SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was killed after crashing into the Highway 50 center divider on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. just east of the 16th Street offramp.
Solo vehicle crash kills driver EB50 near 16th St. traffic slow in both directions. @allyaredas @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/oneqh1pwfU
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) April 21, 2021
Only one car was involved in the crash, California Highway Patrol says.
Witnesses told officers that the car crossed over all lanes of traffic before crashing into the center divider wall of Highway 50. It's unclear how fast he was going.
Officers say the driver, a 42-year-old Sacramento resident, was not wearing a seatbelt. The impact of the crash caused him to hit the steering wheel and windshield, investigators say.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, CHP says.
A SigAlert remained in place through most of the morning as officers investigated the crash. All lanes have since been reopened.
Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Anyone who may have seen the crash is urged to call CHP at (916) 897-5600.
The name of the driver has not been released at this point.