SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A SigAlert has been issued after a deadly crash along eastbound Highway 50 through Sacramento on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. just east of the 16th Street offramp.
Solo vehicle crash kills driver EB50 near 16th St. traffic slow in both directions. @allyaredas @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/oneqh1pwfU
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) April 21, 2021
Few details about the crash have been released, but it appears to be a single-vehicle accident. One person has died in the crash, California Highway Patrol confirms.
The left lane of eastbound Highway 50 in the area remains blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given and traffic is backing up to Interstate 5.
Drivers heading through the area should expect significant delays.