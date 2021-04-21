COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A SigAlert has been issued after a deadly crash along eastbound Highway 50 through Sacramento on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. just east of the 16th Street offramp.

READ MORE: Big Rig Driver Dies After Being Ejected In Crash On I-5 In Stanislaus County

Few details about the crash have been released, but it appears to be a single-vehicle accident. One person has died in the crash, California Highway Patrol confirms.

The left lane of eastbound Highway 50 in the area remains blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given and traffic is backing up to Interstate 5.

MORE NEWS: Activists Hope Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Will Be Catalyst For Change

Drivers heading through the area should expect significant delays.