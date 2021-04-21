DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) — A pair is under arrest on suspicion of child endangerment after detectives found drugs and a loaded gun in a home during a search warrant.
Detectives served the warrant at a home along Frost Hill Lane in Dutch Flat back on April 14.READ MORE: Deadly Crash On Highway 50 In Sacramento
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says five children lived at the home along with two adults, 37-year-old Moriah Charley and 34-year-old Kevin Towner. Detectives soon discovered a host of illicit items inside the home: marijuana edibles, methamphetamine, and a loaded gun.
The items were all within reach of the children living in the home, detectives say.READ MORE: Big Rig Driver Dies After Being Ejected In Crash On I-5 In Stanislaus County
An illegal short-barreled rifle, another loaded handgun, a 100-round magazine, and marijuana for sale was also discovered by detectives.
Both Charley and Towner have been arrested and are facing numerous charges.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Who Is Getting A Plus-Up Payment?
The five children have been placed in protective custody, the sheriff’s office says.