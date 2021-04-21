COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Filed Under:Dutch Flat, Placer County

DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) — A pair is under arrest on suspicion of child endangerment after detectives found drugs and a loaded gun in a home during a search warrant.

Detectives served the warrant at a home along Frost Hill Lane in Dutch Flat back on April 14.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says five children lived at the home along with two adults, 37-year-old Moriah Charley and 34-year-old Kevin Towner. Detectives soon discovered a host of illicit items inside the home: marijuana edibles, methamphetamine, and a loaded gun.

The items were all within reach of the children living in the home, detectives say.

An illegal short-barreled rifle, another loaded handgun, a 100-round magazine, and marijuana for sale was also discovered by detectives.

Both Charley and Towner have been arrested and are facing numerous charges.

The five children have been placed in protective custody, the sheriff’s office says.