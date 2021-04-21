STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A deadly crash involving three big rigs has traffic severely backed up along Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway near Howard Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three big rigs were involved. One of the big rig drivers was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, California Highway Patrol says.
Traffic between Patterson and the Westley area is very slow going with the #2 lane remaining blocked as of 7 a.m.
Drivers are being urged to use Highways 33 and 99 through the Central Valley for the time being.