NATOMAS (CBS13) — The beloved Natomas Sports Club that closed during the pandemic may soon see a major transformation as developers want to turn it into a high-end apartment complex with plenty of space to work from home.

The club had to shut down back in November 2020 due to the repeated stress of on-again, off-again pandemic closures.

“I knew that it was going to close down sooner or later,” said Marcia Mejorado, a Natomas resident.

Investors saw an opportunity. A property management group called Demmon Partners is in the preliminary stages of buying the property and turning it into an apartment complex. With the pandemic top of mind, Demmon Partners is already designing work from home facilities.

“It’s going to be heavily driven with work pods and modular office equipment,” said Dan Valdez, with Demmon Partners.

However, some neighbors are worried about the loss of a community center that provided tennis lessons, swim lessons and social events.

“It is a big blow to the community because there is no other thing like that in south Natomas,” said Natomas resident Sachiko Konatsu.

Some worry the pandemic dried out what little was left of public resources in south Natomas.

“I believe that it made a difference in people being able to get out and exercise close by,” Mejorado said.

A representative for Demmon partners said the apartment complex would look almost identical to their property across the street. They said it’s time to expand, as demand for rental properties in Sacramento continues to surge.

“We’re hoping our continued investment in south Natomas and our county’s ownership will spawn others to invest in south Natomas,” Valdez said.