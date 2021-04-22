SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man is dead and another man was hurt in an early morning shooting outside a Midtown Sacramento bar.
Sacramento police say the shooting happened a little after 1 a.m. in the Patio area of Costanza’s near 21st and L streets.READ MORE: Sacramento-Area Cities Divided As Loosened Restrictions Make Way For Ramped Up Summer Plans
READ MORE: Citrus Heights Proposal Cuts Police Force To Deal With $4 Million Budget Deficit
Homicide investigation at Costanza's in Midtown after a shooting leaves one man dead. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/sXGS03gTmf
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 22, 2021
Officers confirmed that two men suffered at least one gunshot wound in the shooting. One of the men was later pronounced dead at the hospital; the other man hurt is expected to survive.
No motive has been identified at this point, but investigators believe some sort of altercation happened just before the shooting.
Investigators say there is no suspect information to release at this time.MORE NEWS: California Drought Debate: Critics Push For Statewide Emergency Declaration
Police say the area near 21st and L streets will be closed due to the investigation through most of the morning.