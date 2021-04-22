SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A major crash shut down all eastbound lanes of I-80 in Roseville on Thursday night, according to Caltrans.
The collision happened near Douglas Boulevard. Caltrans cameras show major backups.READ MORE: 'He Always Thought They Were There To Help': Vacaville Police Officer Attacks Teen On Autism Spectrum Mistaken For Stabbing Suspect
#TrafficAlert in Placer County: All eastbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Douglas Blvd. due to collision. Expect delays. Not ETO.
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 23, 2021READ MORE: Merced County Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads To Turlock Man's Arrest; Approx. $10 Million Worth Of Drugs Seized
At this time, it is unclear how many cars and people were involved.
There is no estimated time for the reopening of the lanes.MORE NEWS: Gold Rush Return To Grass Valley? Company Works To Reopen Idaho-Maryland Mine, But Protesters Oppose
Story is developing.