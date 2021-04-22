COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Roseville News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A major crash shut down all eastbound lanes of I-80 in Roseville on Thursday night, according to Caltrans.

The collision happened near Douglas Boulevard. Caltrans cameras show major backups.

At this time, it is unclear how many cars and people were involved.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the lanes.

Story is developing.