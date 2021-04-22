SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A deadly crash in rural Sutter County this morning has also prompted a Hazmat response over a possible leak, authorities say.
The crash happened along Reclamation Road, southwest of Yuba City and the Sutter National Wildlife Refuge.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Sutter County Fire Department confirmed that at least one person died.
Further, as a result of the crash, there is a possible hazardous materials leak. Sutter County Fire and the Yuba-Sutter Hazmat team are now at the scene dealing with the situation.
Reclamation Road remains closed for a five-mile stretch between Tisdale and Pelger roads.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.