STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a driver who was killed in a crash near Denair early Thursday morning was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of E. Keyes and Downie roads.
California Highway Patrol says it appears that a tractor was making a wide right turn on E. Keyes Road, partially entering the westbound lane. An approaching driver in a pickup truck then clipped the left side of the tractor, causing the pickup to head northwest until it crashed into a telephone pole.
Officers say the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor driver was not hurt.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, officers say, but the pickup truck driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time.
The name of the driver killed has not been released.