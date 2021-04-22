FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A woman who called 911 to report being lost was later found allegedly in possession of stolen mail and other items associated with identity theft, deputies say.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, on Sunday, dispatchers got a call from a woman who said she was lost after being dropped off in an area she didn't know.
Deputies soon found the woman walking down Yankee Jim's Road in Foresthill. She was identified as 23-year-old Foresthill resident Haley Almond – a person who is currently on probation.
Almond’s backpack was soon searched by deputies. A host of items belonging to other people was allegedly found, including: credit cards, drivers licenses, a social security guard, checks and mail.
Deputies say a can of police-grade pepper spray as well as a glass pipe were also found in Almond's backpack.
Almond was arrested and is facing mail and identity theft charges.