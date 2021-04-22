SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Both the University of California and the California State University system are proposing a new policy that would require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 come fall.
On Thursday, CSU and UC leaders released a joint statement about the impending vaccination requirement.
“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in the statement.
The requirement would mean – starting with the fall 2021 term – all faculty, staff and students who will be on campus will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
However, the requirement is contingent upon one or more of the available vaccines receiving full FDA approval. All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's versions) that have been distributed so far in the US have only received emergency authorization.
Further, the requirement is also contingent on there being an adequate supply of the vaccines.
“Receiving a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end,” said UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D. in a statement.
Both the UC and CSU systems have been planning to have most students return to campus by fall.
Students and employees would still be allowed to seek a medical or religious exemption to the requirement, officials say.
The requirement will start with either the beginning of the fall 2021 or full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, whichever happens later.