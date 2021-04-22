FOLSOM (CBS13) – Firefighters rescued a large tortoise from a two-story home that caught fire in Folsom on Thursday.
According to the Folsom Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Sutter Street, a few blocks north of Sutter Middle School.
At 2:36 p.m. Folsom, & @metrofirepio, responded to report of smoke frm 2nd story of a home on the 500 block of Sutter St. Firefighters arrived to find residents evacuated & assisted in safely removing a lrg tortoise from the smokey conditions. Fire was contained to single room. pic.twitter.com/qPJBNJJJrA
— Folsom Fire Dept (@FolsomFire) April 22, 2021
The fire was contained to a single room and the residents evacuated safely, officials said. No injuries were reported.
Due to heavy smoke conditions, firefighters had to assist in rescuing the tortoise.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.