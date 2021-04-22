COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
FOLSOM (CBS13) – Firefighters rescued a large tortoise from a two-story home that caught fire in Folsom on Thursday.

According to the Folsom Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Sutter Street, a few blocks north of Sutter Middle School.

The fire was contained to a single room and the residents evacuated safely, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Due to heavy smoke conditions, firefighters had to assist in rescuing the tortoise.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.