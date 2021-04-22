MODESTO (CBS13) — Newly released surveillance video shows the alleged kidnapping of a Modesto-area mother by her estranged husband.
The incident happened back on April 11. Family have said that Susana Torres was with her two young sons when they were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by Javier Chavez outside of Richy’s Mini Mart.READ MORE: UC, CSU Propose Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine For Staff And Students By Fall 2021 Term
In the short surveillance video released by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Chavez could be seen on camera leading Torres to the car and getting inside. Chavez appears to be holding something in his right hand as he leads Torres, but the video’s resolution isn’t clear enough to discern if it’s a weapon.
Torres reportedly had a restraining order against Chavez after he also allegedly tried to kidnap her back in March.READ MORE: California Public Schools See Steep Drop This Year In Enrollment
Later in the night on April 11, the two children were dropped off at Chavez’s parents’ house.
Detectives now believe Chavez is in Mexico. It’s unclear if Torres is still with him, but family has not been able to contact her.MORE NEWS: California Lawmakers OK Rob Bonta As AG, Making Him 1st Filipino American To Hold That Office
Anyone who may have seen Chavez or Torres, or knows where they might be, is urged to call detectives at (209) 525-7032.