ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — It’s the end of an era for a Sacramento-area music venue where some of the greatest rock bands played.

The Boardwalk is up for sale for $1.2 million.

“I don’t want to do it without him,” said owner Sandy Silk-Earl. “That’s just it – it would be too hard for me.”

Silk-Earl, who is recovering from reconstructive breast cancer surgery, is looking back over the years.

“[It was] always Mark and Sandy. He always did the band’s part and the money, and I did everything else,” Silk-Earl said.

Last fall it was the loss of her husband to leukemia after nearly 25 years together, and now it’s the loss of their business.

“I’ve already depleted my entire life savings waiting since we were shut down March 16 of last year,” she said.

The pandemic pressed pause on the Boardwalk.

“You can’t do a live venue with 25 percent capacity even 50 percent capacity. You can’t turn a profit,” Silk-Earl said.

The iconic Orangevale club helped shape the Sacramento music scene in the 80s and 90s. The memories are priceless.

“There were people like Robin Trawer and Pat Travers – and John Entwistle from the Who. They played there,” said DJ Pat from local radio station 98 Rock. “All the big local acts: Tesla, Deftones, Oleander, Papa Roach, Cake.”

Martin met owner Mark Earl when he moved here in 1988. The two became fast friends.

“He was very generous and the door was always open,” said Martin.

But it’s Mark and Sandy’s love story – which began when she interviewed for a bartending job – that pulls at your heartstrings.

“I looked in his eyes and I knew I was going to be with him forever,” Silk-Earl said.

Their passion for each other and music played out over time.

“I have stories people tell me that they met their girlfriend there in high school, they dated for many years, they had babies, and now their babies play the club,” said Silk-Earl.

Selling is bittersweet, but Silk-Earl hopes the music venue will strike a chord with someone new who will let the music go on.

“I just want them to keep playing. Let the music keep going.”

Sandy says she’s had offers on the $1.2 million property, but is holding out hope a group of musicians will buy it.