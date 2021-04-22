SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A nice swing on the green, but if that golf ball doesn’t end up in the hole, chances are they’re getting picked up next door.

They’re wayward balls of the worst kind. You expect them when you live next to a golf course, but these neighbors have had enough.

There are broken sunroofs, damaged solar panels and cars that now have enough dings they look like the golf balls themselves.

The problem is they say they’ve been given the runaround and don’t know who to go to. The Bing Maloney Golf Course in Sacramento is owned by the city but ran by Morton Golf.

There’s a fence between the golf course, just south of Sacramento Executive Airport, and a nearby neighborhood, but that’s not enough to stop a long shot.

“These balls zoom in at 100 miles an hour where it can possibly knock one of us out,” said Latrell Williams.

Marvell Wilson reached out to CBS13 fed up.

“We’ve tried numerous ways to negotiate with the golf course and we have not gotten any response,” said Wilson, a neighbor.

We went to Terry Daubert, president of Morton Golf, and he said he wants to see the damage, urging residents to fill out a damage report. Neighbors were not convinced, saying they’ve dealt with the damage long enough.

“I’m taking a chance every time I get out there that I’m not gonna get hit and that’s what I’m afraid of,” said Kathleen Kennedy, a neighbor.

So city-owned or not, Morton Golf takes responsibility for any damage, saying it could be a matter of putting up a barrier or moving the hole altogether to keep the balls from going in that direction.

“We are good stewards of the city and we want to treat the golf course correct and the neighbors correct,” said Daubert.

You can bet neighbors will hold them to it.