SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caitlyn Jenner has officially filed paperwork to run for California governor as Gavin Newsom faces a possible recall.

“I’m in!” Jenner tweeted along with a link to her campaign website.

On Friday, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist released a statement saying she had filed the initial paperwork needed for the run.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into a reality,” Jenner wrote.

Jenner highlighted her status as a political outsider and called the state’s measures to try combat the COVID-19 pandemic “over-restrictive.”

“An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends,” Jenner wrote.

She also shaded Gov. Newsom over his notorious French Laundry dinner that political insiders say threw gas onto the recall effort.

“This isn’t the California we know. This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends,” Jenner wrote.

The 71-year-old Jenner has been a longtime Republican, but said in an interview with People last year that her political views have changed. She identified as “economically conservative, socially progressive.”

Jenner also entertained the idea of a political bid in 2017, saying at the time she considered running for Senate in California.

In order to throw their hat into the governor’s race, prospective candidates only need fill out the official paperwork and pay a $4,200 filing fee.

This relatively low bar of entry resulted in more than 100 candidates in California’s last recall election in 2003.

Several other people have also stated their intention to run against Newsom, either in the likely recall election or down the line, including Republican businessman John Cox, former mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer, and former US House representative Doug Ose.