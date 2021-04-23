ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol on Friday was investigating a deadly crash on I-80 in Roseville for the second night in a row.
Just before 9:30 p.m., Caltrans issued a traffic alert after a major crash on eastbound I-80 near Taylor Road. At least two lanes were blocked due to the crash.READ MORE: Two Arrested For 2019 Woodland Shooting That Killed 16-Year-Old
At this time, it is unknown how many cars or people were involved.
On Thursday night, approximately 24 hours prior, an 18-year-old died after crashing into the median barrier and back out in front of traffic along eastbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. Two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.
