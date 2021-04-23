COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol on Friday was investigating a deadly crash on I-80 in Roseville for the second night in a row.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Caltrans issued a traffic alert after a major crash on eastbound I-80 near Taylor Road. At least two lanes were blocked due to the crash.

At this time, it is unknown how many cars or people were involved.

On Thursday night, approximately 24 hours prior, an 18-year-old died after crashing into the median barrier and back out in front of traffic along eastbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. Two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Further details on Friday night’s collision were not yet available.

