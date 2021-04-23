FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A Fairfield man is under arrest on suspicion of lighting dozens of dumpster fires across the city over the past year.
Fairfield police said on Friday that they were investigating some recent dumpster fires near Executive Court and Gateway Boulevard when they came across surveillance camera footage that allowed for a vehicle and suspect to be identified.
Armed with that footage, detectives named the suspect as 25-year-old Fairfield resident Donald Arthur Bowman-Banks.
Detectives say Bowman-Banks admitted to starting the recent fires.
However, police say he also admitted to starting at least 30 other similar fires over the past year.
No other specifics about the fires, including how they were started and where, have been released.
Police are asking anyone who may have dealt with a suspicious fire in Fairfield over the past year to contact them at (707) 428-7600.