SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert will make a major announcement Monday about her future in the state.
Schubert is reportedly considering running for California Attorney General in 2022, potentially against Democrat Rob Bonta who was sworn in Friday as the state’s first Filipino attorney general.READ MORE: Homicide Charges Added After Man, 67, Dies Following Fight Outside Sacramento Grocery Store
“She’s actively exploring it at the moment,” said Dave Gilliard, a consultant to Schubert, who added, “all the T’s are being crossed and I’s are being dotted.”READ MORE: 'Smart To Give An Option Like That': More Districts Adding Virtual Academies This Fall, Ditching Distance Learning
Bonta takes over the role after former Attorney General Xavier Becerra was chosen by President Joe Biden to be the first person of Latino descent to head the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
Bonta was nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom for the role and is already getting ready to run to hold onto his seat.MORE NEWS: Placer County Looking To Add Foresthill Road Parking Restrictions After Busy 2020 Summer
Schubert was elected as district attorney in 2014 and has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience.