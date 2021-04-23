Northern California is in for a decent-sized late-season storm this weekend, the National Weather Service says.

A significant cooldown is also anticipated over the weekend with temperatures becoming the coldest on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees colder than seasonal normals in the valley and 20 to 25 degrees colder for the foothills and mountains.

In the valley, rainfall will range between a quarter of an inch to close to an inch. Foothill and mountain rain and snow totals look to range between 1 and 2.5 inches.

The main part of the system is expected to arrive early Sunday morning with some steady valley rain looking probable during the morning and into the afternoon before changing over to showers.

The western slopes of the Sierra should see steady rain and snow throughout most of the day and evening before changing over the showers from north to south Sunday night.

Conditions look to be breezy over the weekend, with the strongest gusts Sunday morning for the valley with gusts to 35 mph possible over the north and around 25 mph in the south.

Winds over the crest of the mountains will become windy starting Friday night and persist through most of Sunday and should top 50 mph at times.

Snow levels during the day on Sunday will generally range between 4,500 and 5,500 feet but lower to 3,500 to 4,000 feet Sunday night. Locally some snow may fall around 3,000 feet. This will allow for some significant snowfall totals to occur above 5,000 feet generally between one to two feet.