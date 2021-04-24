COMING BACK:
CBS13 Investigates: El Dorado School District Suspects False Positives Responsible For COVID Spike
A Southern California school district has stopped COVID testing after they say students got false-positive results from the state's troubled COVID-19 testing lab. Now, the El Dorado School District wants to know if false positives are to blame for the hundreds of quarantined students there.
2 hours ago
Boba Shortage Impacts Sacramento Area Businesses
The boba tea craze shows no signs of stopping here in California, but a shortage of the sweet treat could put a dent in it.
2 hours ago
Dwindling Vaccine Demand Prompts Counties To Launch Mobile Clinics
The decline in demand for vaccines is forcing Greater Sacramento-area counties to change their vaccination approach. Some are now taking the shot to the community instead.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
'They Just Walk Away': Boba Shortage Impacts Sacramento Area Businesses
The boba tea craze shows no signs of stopping here in California, but a shortage of the sweet treat could put a dent in it.
Vaccine Demand Decline Prompts Greater Sacramento-Area Counties To Launch Mobile Clinics
The decline in demand for vaccines is forcing Greater Sacramento-area counties to change their vaccination approach. Some are now taking the shot to the community instead.
747 Global Supertanker Grounded As California Braces For Another Nasty Wildfire Season
When you see the massive 747 Global Supertanker in the sky, you know it means business. The largest tanker of its kind in the world is able to carry 19,200 gallons of water or 18,000 gallons of fire retardant on a single flight, but a spokesperson confirmed to CBS13 that the firefighting beast is now grounded.
Latest Forecast
CBS13 PM News Update - 4/23/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
8 hours ago
Friday Afternoon Forecast - April 23, 2021
Find out when we're expecting wet weather this weekend.
12 hours ago
Friday Weather Forecast - April 23, 2021
Find out when we are expecting some rain this weekend.
18 hours ago
Evening Weather - 4/22/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
1 day ago
Latest Sports Headlines
A's Extend Win Streak To 12, Beat Orioles 3-1
The Oakland Athletics earned their 12th consecutive victory – their longest winning streak in almost two decades – defeating the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Friday night.
Gisele Bundchen Joining DraftKings As 'Special Advisor'
Gisele Bundchen is joining DraftKings as a special advisor.
Casali Catches 5th Straight Shutout, Giants Beat Marlins 3-0
Giants catcher Curt Casali caught his fifth consecutive shutout, guiding Aaron Sanchez and four relievers in San Francisco's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.
Zurich Classic Preview: Can Jon Rahm And Ryan Palmer Defend Title At TPC Louisiana?
The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic, one of the game's more unique events.
