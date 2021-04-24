PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Placerville police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Broadway Drive Friday night.
Dispatchers received reports of the collision at around 8:30 p.m. Callers stated the driver had initially stopped but then sped away eastbound on Broadway Drive, according to the Placerville Police Department.READ MORE: Suspect Sought In Stockton Shooting, Carjacking On Fontana Avenue
The vehicle was only described as a dark-colored sedan. A description of the driver was not available.READ MORE: Newsom Declares April 24 'Day Of Remembrance' In CA As Biden Recognizes Atrocities Against Armenians As Genocide
Placerville officers located the victim at the scene. The department said he was immediately taken to the hospital for major injuries and was later pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.
His identity has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: 'They Just Walk Away': Boba Shortage Impacts Sacramento Area Businesses
Authorities are calling for the drive to come forward. Anyone who may have information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Placerville Police Department.