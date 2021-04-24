COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:arson, Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A man is in custody on suspicion of arson following a fire that caused significant damage to a Rancho Cordova home early Saturday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

John Paul Walters (credit: Metro Fire)

John Paul Walters was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on two counts of arson and was determined to not be a resident of the home.

According to Metro Fire, the occupants of the home, which is located on Discovery Village Lane, were awakened at around 5 a.m. by smoke alarms and were able to escape uninjured, but were displaced.

The fire was prevented from spreading to nearby residences and vegetation, officials said.