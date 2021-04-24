RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A man is in custody on suspicion of arson following a fire that caused significant damage to a Rancho Cordova home early Saturday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
John Paul Walters was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on two counts of arson and was determined to not be a resident of the home.
According to Metro Fire, the occupants of the home, which is located on Discovery Village Lane, were awakened at around 5 a.m. by smoke alarms and were able to escape uninjured, but were displaced.
The fire was prevented from spreading to nearby residences and vegetation, officials said.