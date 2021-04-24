COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York man is facing charges related to the Capitol riot after the FBI was tipped off by one of his matches on a dating app.

(credit; U.S. Department of Justice)

According to authorities, Robert Chapman, also known as Robert Erick, of Carmel, admitted he participated in the riot while chatting with a prospective date on the dating app Bumble.

“I did storm the Capitol. I made it all the way into Statuary Hall,” he allegedly wrote, adding he had been interviewed in the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.

“We are not a match,” was the reply.

(credit; U.S. Department of Justice)

The person Chapman was texting with snapped a screenshot of the exchange and gave it to the FBI.

Investigators then reviewed footage of the riot and say they spotted Chapman in it.

Authorities announced his arrest Friday.