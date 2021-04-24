COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, shooting, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting a person and carjacking another to get away, Stockton police said on Saturday.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:30 p.m., along Fontana Avenue.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the gunshot victim, a 41-year-old man, tried to intervene in a domestic dispute in the area when the suspect shot him and ran away.

The suspect – only described as a 30-year-old Filipino man – allegedly then kidnapped and carjacked a 63-year-old man and forced him to drive out of the area.

Stockton police said the gunshot victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No further information was available.