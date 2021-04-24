STOCKTON (CBS13) – The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting a person and carjacking another to get away, Stockton police said on Saturday.
The incident happened Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:30 p.m., along Fontana Avenue.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the gunshot victim, a 41-year-old man, tried to intervene in a domestic dispute in the area when the suspect shot him and ran away.
The suspect – only described as a 30-year-old Filipino man – allegedly then kidnapped and carjacked a 63-year-old man and forced him to drive out of the area.
Stockton police said the gunshot victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
No further information was available.