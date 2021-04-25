COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Midtown Sacramento, shooting

MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The person killed in a shooting outside Costanza’s Sports Bar on Thursday has been identified.

Joseph Valadez, 20, of Sacramento, was confirmed as the deceased in the shooting, which occurred a little after 1 a.m. in the patio area of the bar, officials said.

A second victim was shot, but Sacramento police said they were expected to survive.

In surveillance video obtained by CBS13, a total of 6 gunshots could be heard followed by screaming in the distance.

Suspect information was still not available and a motive has not yet been identified.