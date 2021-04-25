MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The person killed in a shooting outside Costanza’s Sports Bar on Thursday has been identified.
Joseph Valadez, 20, of Sacramento, was confirmed as the deceased in the shooting, which occurred a little after 1 a.m. in the patio area of the bar, officials said.
A second victim was shot, but Sacramento police said they were expected to survive.
In surveillance video obtained by CBS13, a total of 6 gunshots could be heard followed by screaming in the distance.
Suspect information was still not available and a motive has not yet been identified.