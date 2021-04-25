NYACK (CBS13) – Flurries of frigid snow dusted parts of the Sierra off of Interstate 80 near Nyack Road – it’s the place where Varsha Mehta got to feel and see something she never has before.

“I’m from India. My age is 55 years, but I’ve never seen this before. First time and I like snow very much,” Mehta said.

It’s an experience her son-in-law, Chintan Rajyaguru, wouldn’t let her miss out on with the spring snowstorm.

“I made sure I was checking the weather every hour until the morning,” Rajyaguru said. “We were pretty thrilled, like my wife and myself both, to have her (have) that experience of her life. I think she’ll remember it for her life.”

While some were thrilled to see the snow, it came as a shock for others.

“I wasn’t expecting this. You know we have been in warm weather here in the valley and Reno was really nice,” Paula Martin, who was traveling home from Reno, said.

“I thought it was going to be sunny up here for sure,” Greg Chason, who was traveling in the snow on Sunday, said.

It was a weather whirlwind some are still wrapping their heads around.

“We were looking at our weather report that said 90 degrees at home this Friday. That’s just kind of hard to comprehend this weather and then in a few days it’s going to be 80 and 90 degrees,” Martin said.

What’s not hard to comprehend is how is the snow makes people feel.

“We’re pretty blessed to see this,” Rajyaguru said.

The drivers that CBS13 spoke to said it was a little difficult seeing on the roadways when the snow really started coming down.

So, be mindful and safe out on the roadways and check the CalTrans website to see if you’ll be hitting any chain controls or road closures while heading up or down the mountain.