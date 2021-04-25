ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A woman died and two infants escaped injury in a rollover crash in a field near Elk Grove on Saturday, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento, reports first came in just after 7:30 p.m. of a reckless driver in a white SUV on I-5 southbound near Laguna Boulevard.READ MORE: 5th Dead Whale Found In Less Than Month Near San Francisco Bay
Not long after, reports came in of a crash further south near Hood Frankin Road, the CHP said. A white SUV had rolled over onto its roof in a field on the east side of the freeway.READ MORE: 'Quite Nuts Right Now': From Happy To Headache In Hot Sacramento Housing Market
Investigators determined the driver, a 32-year-old woman, lost control and veered across the center median and through the northbound lanes before crashing.
The woman died at the scene and the infants were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The CHP said they have since been released to their father uninjured.MORE NEWS: Local Solar Companies Seeing Green As Industry Sets Record During Pandemic
At this time, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors. Why the driver lost control of the vehicle is under investigation.