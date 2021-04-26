ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The woman killed in a crash near Elk Grove over the weekend, where two infants managed to escape without injury, has been identified.
California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Dispatchers said they initially got reports of a reckless driving heading southbound on Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.READ MORE: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit Over California Travel Ban
A few minutes later, reports started coming in of a crash near Hood-Franklin Road.
Officers soon found that a white SUV had rolled over into a field and ended up on its roof.READ MORE: 2 Arrested So Far After Large Fight At Citrus Heights Bowling Alley
Three people were inside the SUV, a woman and two infants. The woman was soon pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the infants were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Investigators believe the woman somehow lost control of the SUV and veered across the center median, through the northbound lanes, before crashing.
On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Jessie Marie Scalf. It’s still unclear if she was the mother of the two infants.MORE NEWS: 'They're Incredible': People Visit Drained Folsom Lake After Super Bloom Pops Up In Its Place
The infants have since been released from the hospital and are now in their father’s custody.