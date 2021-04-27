ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Elk grove is celebrating the opening of its 100th park. But the park’s name highlights a horrific crime, and unsolved double murder that many people fear may have been motivated by religious hatred.

Elk grove’s newest park is now open.

“it’s definitely something the neighborhood can enjoy”

Bringing joy to all who play here.

“We like it, it’s really nice,” said Amandeep Kaur, a parent.

The park was built to commemorate one of the city’s darkest tragedies. It’s dedicated to two elderly Elk Grove men of Sikh descent who were murdered in 2011 while walking in their neighborhood.

“It’s something that lets their name live on,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.

More than a decade later, the crime remains unsolved.

“Our community has been grieving for 10 years and it’s time to bring closure to this case,” she said.

Sing-Allen is also a member of the Sikh community. She says some fear the men’s religious attire may have made them a target.

“They were both wearing turbans, and of course, one can’t help but wonder if it was a hate crime,” she said.

“It was scary — actually for a while I didn’t let my parents go outside,” said Kaur.

Kaur says the name is an opportunity to teach a new generation about the tragedy.

“It’s a really good idea actually; every time we come here I was actually telling my son and showing the pictures,” he said.

The park features a plaque paying tribute to the two victims and its architectural style is inspired by Sikh tradition, which includes two eight-foot-tall steel bangles called “Kara” which symbolize eternity.

It also has several footpaths to honor the victim’s passion for walking.

“Even though we had this horrific tragedy, it’s an opportunity to learn and to provide hope and healing for our community,” said Singh-Allen.

The family of the victims had a private showing of the park before it opened.

Police say the shooting suspect was driving a tan or gold lifted full-size pickup truck.