ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The City of Elk Grove will be opening its 100th park this week.
Singh and Kaur Park is named in remembrance of two Elk Grove Sikh residents who were murdered in 2011.READ MORE: UC Davis Plans Return To Full In-Person Instruction By Fall
In honor of the men, the landscape draws inspiration from Mogul architecture and Punjabi culture. Further, two sculptures created by a local artist feature some of the most recognizable of Sikh symbols.
“It’s a beautiful tribute to Surinder Singh and Gurmej Atwal, two Sikh men who were tragically killed in our community in 2011, but it also demonstrates the commitment our community has to honoring our diversity,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen in a statement.READ MORE: CDC Eases COVID-19 Outdoor Mask Wearing Restrictions For The Fully Vaccinated
The opening of the park will be held mostly online due to COVID-19.
The 5-acre park is located along Ponta Delgado Drive.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
Police have still not identified a suspect in the killing of Surinder Singh and Gurmej Atwal.