SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who escaped from jail in Merced could be in the Sacramento area, authorities say.
On Monday night around 7:30 p.m., 46-year-old Charles Michael "Mikey" Everitt allegedly broke out of the Merced County Jail. At around 8:50 p.m., correctional staff discovered that Everett was missing, according to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.
Investigators say that a jail phone call was made from Everitt to a number belonging to 63-year-old Frank Romano in the Sacramento area. They say that based on the time the call was made, Romano planned to help Everitt escape. They allege Romano then picked up Everitt in the town of El Nido and took him to the Sacramento area.
Neither of the two men has been located.
There is no vehicle description.
Both suspects are from the Sacramento area and are said to be affiliated with the “Sacromaniac” criminal street gang.