Kid Entrepreneur
http://www.bsboutiqueca.com
Facebook: B’sboutiqueca
Instagram: bsboutiqueca
Virtual Science Expo
http://www.lhssciexpo.com
Virtual Career Fair
May 4
http://www.calcareers.ca.gov
Lush Plants
The Lush Studio
2233 Grand Canal Blvd
Stockton
209-662-8787
Instagram: @thelushstudio_plantshop
Sip N’ Shop
2233 Grand Canal Blvd
Stockton
Saturday
11am to 3pm
Free event
New in the Neighborhood
http://www.raleys.com/onemarket
Instagram: @raleysonemarket
Facebook: @raleyseldoradohills
Twitter: @raleys
The Atrium
Creative Innovation Center for Sustainability
1020 Front Street, Sacramento
Office – 916.642.9415
@atrium916
http://www.Atrium916.com
Sacramento Beer Week
April 23- May 2
http://www.sacramentobeerweek.com
West Sac Wobble in the West Sac Beer, Wine and Taco District
Wednesday, April 28
3 breweries, 1 winery, and a taco spot
http://www.urbanrootsbrewing.com
@urbanrootsbeer for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
916-706-3741
Tuesday – Thursday: 12pm – 9pm
Friday – Saturday: 12pm – 10pm
Sunday: 12pm – 9pm
Quinoa Burgers
http://www.ancientharvest.com
Instagram: @ancientharvest
Recipe: https://ancientharvest.com/ancientharvestrecipe/vegetable-quinoa-chickpea-burgers/
StreetZlans Basement
411 C Street, Galt
209.251.7241
Instagram: streetszlansbasement