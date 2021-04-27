SONORA (CBS13) – An 89-year-old woman in Tuolumne County received both vaccines, but a mix-up at a vaccination site in Sonora landed Joan Lawton with one Pfizer shot and one Moderna shot.

In her 89 years of life, Joan Lawton has learned one very important lesson.

“What good would it do to be afraid of anything?” she said. “I feel no different and I don’t give a darn,” she said about getting two different vaccines.

But her sons, who weren’t comfortable going on camera, tell us they’re furious.

Joan went to Adventist Health’s vaccine site in Sonora for her shot.

“It wasn’t busy and I sat down. I signed some things they gave me a shot and off we left,” said Lawton.

Despite her vaccination card stamped “Pfizer”, staff at the vaccine site delivered a second dose of Moderna.

Tuolumne County tells Joan medically there’s nothing to worry about. Although it’s not ideal, the CDC explains that because both Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, products they can be given together.

“Such persons are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least the weeks after receipt of the second dose of an mRNA vaccine,” the CDC said on its website.

Lawton says she’s feeling better than ever.

“Not even a sore arm,” she said.

Once a nurse in Tuolumne County, Lawton says shots like these are no big deal.

“I’ve always given them and taking them. That’s the way we did with other things years ago like smallpox. Everybody got inoculated and then pretty soon it never went around,” she said. “I would tell them be nervous not having it. Having it is going to send you on your way and be healthy.”

CBS13reached out to Adventist Health for an explanation as to how or why this mix-up happened. We have not yet heard back.