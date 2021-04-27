DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis leaders say they are planning to return to full in-person learning for the fall 2021 quarter.
In a statement posted by Chancellor Gary S. May and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Mary Croughan on Monday, the decision was made thanks to improving conditions – like the infector rates going down and vaccination rate going up.
In the preliminary guidelines released on Monday, it appears the university is planning for operations to be almost normal, with classrooms being allowed to be at full capacity. On-campus housing and dining facilities are also expected to be operating at full capacity again.
The university says they also expect all international students should be able to arrive for in-person learning by winter quarter.
UC leaders say staff still working remotely will soon be hearing about plans for the summer and fall.
Students and instructors who may need ADA accommodations are also being urged to reach out to the disability center.
UC Davis' plans also come after the University of California (as well as the California State University system) announced a proposed mandated vaccination policy where all students and staff will required to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting in the fall.
However, that policy will only go into effect if and when vaccines are given full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the U.S. have only been given emergency approval.