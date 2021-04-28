SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver has died from injuries he suffered after crashing into a motorcycle rider who had stepped onto Highway 99 – causing the rider to come crashing through his windshield.

The incident happened early in the morning back on April 24. California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division says a 43-year-old Modesto man was riding a motorcycle southbound on the freeway when, after passing Martin Luther King Jr. Way, he had a saddle back fall off.

Officers say the motorcyclist then parked in the center median, apparently to try and grab the bag, but then a car struck it and spilled the items inside.

Undeterred, the motorcycle rider decided to step onto the freeway to try and grab his stuff. But, at the same time as he stepped into the lane, a sedan approached.

The motorcycle rider was struck by the sedan. With him still wearing his helmet, the rider went through the windshield of the sedan and struck the driver in the face – leaving the driver with major injuries.

A chain-reaction crash then followed, with another car and an SUV rear ending the sedan just after the motorcycle rider was struck.

Both the motorcycle rider and the first sedan driver were rushed to the hospital with major injuries, officers say; the other drivers only suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, CHP says they learned that the sedan driver has since died from his injuries. His name has not been released at this point, but officers identified him as a 42-year-old Stockton resident.

The condition of the motorcyclist was not stated.