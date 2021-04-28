VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Priscilla Castro’s family says officials announcing Wednesday the extent of Victor Serriteno’s alleged actions to cover up the 32-year-old’s murder feels like tearing at an open wound.

“I knew there were ugly people in the world but I never knew they would do something to someone so close to us,” Priscilla’s sister Jasmine Castro said.

Beautiful, strong, and loving – those three words are what Jasmine will remember her sister by.

“Loving, my sister would give you the shirt off her back. She would do anything for anybody,” Jasmine explained.

The 32-year-old from Vallejo disappeared after visiting Vacaville for a date last August with Victor Serriteno. Her family never saw her again. Detectives found her car abandoned a few days later. Family and friends searched for Castro for nearly a month before investigators found her burned body near Lake Berryessa.

Castro’s mom, Lisa Phelps Nunez, is still in shock eight months after her daughter’s death.

“You pull anything out of your mind to hope to see her again, that it didn’t really happen,” she said.

Vacaville police arrested Serriteno in September. Now, Castro’s family is reliving their nightmare all over again with officials announcing he set a fire to cover up the murder resulting in more deadly damage. Officials say Serriteno is responsible for the Markley Fire, which was part of the LNU Complex fires from last summer.

“We really feel for them because we know the pain, we know how they feel to lose the one you love,” said Jasmine. “he doesn’t deserve to get away with not one bit of this.”

Priscilla, known for her contagious smile, leaves behind a daughter, 9, and lasting memories that her mom says can never be replaced.

“She left us with her beautiful daughter and her smile has left an imprint on our heart, something we will hold dear. We will never forget,” Nunez said.

Nunez says their family often looks at videos of Priscilla. They say she loved doing hair and dreamed of owning her own salon one day.