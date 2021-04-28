COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A law firm says a Sacramento County supervisor who posted comments on social media about Trump supporters didn’t violate county policies.

A complaint was previously filed by three county employees against Supervisor Phil Serna after he posted comments on Facebook described as “slurs” about Trump supporters.

In the scathing Facebook post, Phil Serna wrote “If you are a supporter of Donald Trump, you’re dead to me. You don’t matter. You are irrelevant. You are a traitor. Hope that’s clear.”

In a 25-page report released Wednesday, the law firm concluded that claims against Serna were unsubstantiated because his remarks were not directed to any specific county employees.

In January after the complaint was filed, Serna issued a statement calling the complaint “entirely meritless.”