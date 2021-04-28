STOCKTON (CBS13) – A City of Stockton worker is recovering after he was shot while on the job.

The Stockton Municipal Utilities District worker was in his work truck when a bullet pierced through the driver’s side door and hit him in the leg. His boots stopped the bullet from entering his body, but the employee was left with a bad bruise and rattled nerves.

Stockton Vice Mayor Christina Fugazi says the shooting is an example of Stockton’s gun violence problems.

“I was shocked,” Fugazi said. “I have spoken to a co-worker of his, who said that he was very scared. Having this happen to one of our employees while working is really very concerning.”

The gunshots were fired at three o’clock in the afternoon Tuesday, as the employee and a colleague were sent to Anderson Street under Interstate 5 to check on a damaged storm drain near a homeless encampment.

The City issued an email to Stockton Municial Utility District employees Wednesday reading in part, “at this point, there is no indication that the employees were deliberately targeted. The Stockton Police Department was notified immediately and is currently investigating the matter.”

“I have been to that location numerous times because it’s where people tend to like to dump things. There are people that live along this area,” Fugazi said.

The employee was not able to identify any shooter.

Police canvased the area and located a shell casing near the shooting scene, and the bullet was found in the vehicle.

“I mean how crazy is that,” Fugazi said.

An unexpected worry at work, the employee is now counted as a statistic among the city’s gun violence survivors.

CBS13 reached out to the union that represents this employee. They plan to sit down with city staff to discuss possible new safety protocols.