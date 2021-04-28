STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman and a teenage girl from Denair have died after a crash in rural Stanislaus County near Turlock on Wednesday.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 8 a.m., they got a report of a crash involving an SUV and a large flatbed pickup truck near Santa Fe Avenue and E. Keyes Road.
Investigators believe the SUV driver, for an unknown reason, entered the northbound lane while heading southbound along Santa Fe Avenue. She then crashed head-on into a pickup that was heading in the opposite direction.
Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were rushed to the hospital but were later pronounced dead. Their names have not been released, but officers identified them as a 48-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl from Denair.
The driver of the pickup suffered moderate injuries in the crash, officers say.
It’s unclear if seatbelts were being worn by any of the involved parties, CHP says. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.