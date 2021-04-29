FOLSOM (CBS13) – A dog was rescued by firefighters battling a house fire in Folsom on Thursday.
According to the Folsom Fire Department, the scene was along Mountain View Drive.
The top floor of the home was nearly engulfed in flames. The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. and knocked down shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to officials.
Folsom firefighters say the residents were not home at the time.
The dog (left) reportedly was given oxygen treatment and reunited with its owners.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.