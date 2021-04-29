CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A growing wildfire has forced mandatory evacuations in rural Calaveras County just north of Valley Springs.
As of 4:30 p.m., the blaze was at 30 acres with 0% containment and growing at a "moderate rate" of speed, according to Cal Fire.
The evacuations were in place for Loera Hills Road, just south of where Watertown Road and Paloma Road meet.
Several resources were on the scene assisting in the firefight, including 12 fire engines, two helicopters, 2 air tankers, and three hand crews, with additional resources requested.
The public is advised to avoid the area. The cause of the is being investigated.
This is a developing story.