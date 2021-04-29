RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A fire broke out Thursday at a home in Rancho Cordova.
The fire started inside the garage of a home on White Rain Way. According to Metro Fire, the cause of the blaze was a gas-powered burner that had been left on.READ MORE: Suspect Involved In Armed Standoff With Deputies In Yuba City
Metro Fire tweeted videos of smoke coming out of the garage and firefighters working in and around the garage, and on the roof of the home, removing shingles and searching for possible flames.
No further information about the fire has been released.
#WhiteRainWy garage fire video pic.twitter.com/cY5EHDQwL1READ MORE: California Lawmakers Propose $3.4 Billion Spending Plan To Minimize Drought Impact
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 29, 2021
MORE NEWS: Sacramento Metro Region Forecasted To Lead US In Home Sales Growth In 2021