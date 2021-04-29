COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a vegetation fire in South Sacramento on Thursday morning that burned close to a tent with a man inside.

It was burning in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Elder Creek Road.

There were tense moments during the fire when an alert bystander noticed a tent near the fire and wondered if there was a man inside. He yelled to firefighters about the man, and seconds later, a man emerged from the tent and got clear of the fire.

It’s unknown if the man was injured in the fire.