SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department said investigators are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting at least three women in the Land Park area.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with strawberry blonde hair and driving an older dark green four-door sedan with oxidation.
In each alleged incident, the suspect reportedly drove up next to the women while they were walking or running and reached out the car window to strike their butts with his hand, police said. The suspect then drove away.
Sacramento police said they are seeking any additional victims of similar assaults.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.