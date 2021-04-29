SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A desperate search is underway in Sacramento County. Crews are doing all they can to help loved ones find a missing man with a history of Alzheimer’s.

The wife of 71-year-old John Torgerson reported him missing Wednesday afternoon near the 2200 block of Garden Highway, prompting an all-out effort to bring him home. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched air operations, including its drone, as search crews on the ground alerted neighbors and nearby businesses.

Thursday was a long hot day for search crews and family members scouring Garden Highway near Discovery Park.