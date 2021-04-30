MODESTO (CBS13) – Two people suffered major injuries in a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy in Modesto late Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. along S. 7th Street near Crows Landing Road.
The CHP said the motorcyclist and deputy were approaching each other on S. 7th Street when the motorcyclist, 38-year-old Richard Adams of Turlock, made a left turn directly into the path of Deputy Stovall.
Adams and his passenger, 49-year-old Cynthia Rematoza of Turlock, were both ejected into the roadway and suffered major injuries, authorities said.
As a result of the crash, the motorcycle was knocked into the next lane, where an oncoming Honday collided with it. The Honda driver was not injured.
The CHP said Deputy Stovall suffered minor injuries to his arms.
Speed, drugs and alcohol were determined to not be factors in the crash, but the CHP said this incident should serve as a reminder to yield to oncoming traffic and be aware of your surroundings.