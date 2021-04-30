FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Thousands of Fairfield residents were without power after a power pole was knocked down in a major crash on Friday evening.
According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the crash happened in the area of Vanden Road and Lake Drive. The knocked-down pole was blocking Vanden Road.
At 6:30 p.m., Pacific Gas and Electric’s website showed over 5,600 customers were impacted by the outage.
The estimated time for power restoration was 8:45 p.m., according to PG&E's website.
The fire department said someone was trapped in the car as a result of the crash. Photos from the scene show major car damage. See the photos below.
The fire department said someone was trapped in the car as a result of the crash. Photos from the scene show major car damage. See the photos below.

Further information was not yet available.
Story is developing.