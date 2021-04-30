COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Thousands of Fairfield residents were without power after a power pole was knocked down in a major crash on Friday evening.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the crash happened in the area of Vanden Road and Lake Drive. The knocked-down pole was blocking Vanden Road.

At 6:30 p.m., Pacific Gas and Electric’s website showed over 5,600 customers were impacted by the outage.

The estimated time for power restoration was 8:45 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.

The fire department said someone was trapped in the car as a result of the crash. Photos from the scene show major car damage. See the photos below.

Further information was not yet available.

Story is developing.