SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters say one person has been rushed to the hospital after a large fire tore through an apartment complex in Del Paso Heights early Friday morning.
The fire was first reported just before 3:45 a.m along the 300 block of Anderson Court.

It appears the fire grew very quickly, but everyone inside the units managed to get out in time. A total of nine people had to evacuate.
Heavy flames could be seen shooting from the upper units. By the time the flames were under control, the structure suffered significant damage.
Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.