COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Del Paso Heights, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters say one person has been rushed to the hospital after a large fire tore through an apartment complex in Del Paso Heights early Friday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 3:45 a.m along the 300 block of Anderson Court.

READ MORE: Calaveras County Wildfire That Prompted Evacuation Orders Now 15% Contained, Cal Fire Says

READ MORE: Major Measures Underway To Save California Salmon Population From Drought Conditions

It appears the fire grew very quickly, but everyone inside the units managed to get out in time. A total of nine people had to evacuate.

Heavy flames could be seen shooting from the upper units. By the time the flames were under control, the structure suffered significant damage.

Firefighters say the person who was taken to the hospital was found in a front yard.

MORE NEWS: Effort To Establish Militia For Community Protection In Calaveras County Faces Backlash

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.